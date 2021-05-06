Judge Temporarily Lifts Pentagon's CCMC Label On Tech Co.

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has blocked the U.S. Department of Defense from designating a software firm as a "Communist Chinese military company," saying the DOD had taken too broad a view of what it means to be affiliated with the Chinese government. Luokung Technology Corp. had shown that it would likely succeed on the merits of its challenge to its CCMC designation, which was based on a DOD definition of affiliation that doesn't match the ordinary meaning of the term, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled late on Wednesday, granting a preliminary injunction to the company. "Having considered each of Defendants'...

