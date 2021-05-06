Gunster Expands Tampa Office With Ex-Sidley Austin Atty

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Florida firm Gunster has added a business litigator from Sidley Austin LLP as a shareholder in its Tampa office, the firm announced Thursday. Alexis Buese, who spent over 12 years at Sidley in Los Angeles, officially started at the firm Monday. In announcing her arrival, the firm touted her California connection and said that her addition is part of the firm's desire to grow the Tampa office. "Having spent her career in California, Alexis brings unique experience and skills that will benefit Gunster's clients, especially with regards to e-commerce companies based in Florida or doing business within the state," Bill Perry,...

