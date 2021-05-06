Insurer Says It Needn't Cover Massage Oil Class Action

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Admiral Insurance Company on Thursday sued a massage oil maker in Texas federal court, saying it's not required to provide coverage for a proposed class action alleging the massage oil maker's products caused skin problems and immunological disorders. The insurer is aiming to deny coverage to Natural Thoughts Inc., which does business as Biotone, saying the conduct complained about in the underlying action happened well before the 2019 start date of the general liability policy it issued. According to the complaint, the plaintiffs in the proposed class action are a pair of licensed massage therapists who say they used Biotone's products...

