Chancery Keeps $6.1B Pattern Energy Deal Challenge Alive

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Most claims in a Chancery Court stockholder suit alleging unfair conduct and conflicts around a $6.1 billion go-private sale of renewable power venture Pattern Energy Group Inc. beat a defense push for dismissal, a Delaware vice chancellor ruled on Thursday. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn, in a 212-page decision, found that the six-count class suit led by stockholder Jody Brit raised reasonably conceivable claims that the deal was tilted toward an inferior bid from the Canadian Pension Advisory Board by a private equity investor, like-minded CEO and others who exerted unfair control over the deal and acted in bad faith....

