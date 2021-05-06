Utility Co. Workers Seek Cert. For 11K-Member ERISA Class

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A group of former Eversource Energy Service Co. workers and current participants of its 401(k) plan urged a Connecticut federal judge to allow their benefits suit accusing the company of holding on to risky investments to proceed as a class action. In a memorandum filed Wednesday, the ex-employees sought certification of a class of roughly 11,000 workers, retirees and plan beneficiaries in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. The former workers contend that the company, its board of directors and its plan administration committee ignored warning signs about certain investments and failed to use the plan's power and size to...

