TikTok Video Sparks Defamation Suit Against Philly Jeweler

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey jewelry store has launched a defamation suit in Pennsylvania state court against a Philadelphia competitor over claims its employee disparaged the Garden State shop's reputation in a TikTok video that falsely characterized the business as a "shifty jeweler" charging exorbitant prices. Arlington Jewelers Inc., which is owned by Richard Donato, said Wednesday in its complaint that the video posted last month by Harry Merrill & Son Inc.'s Nicole Mangiaracina was meant to strip the North Arlington, New Jersey, store of its share of the market for high-end jewelry between New York City, New Jersey and the greater Philadelphia...

