Women Prosecutors Ask Judge To Uphold DA Sex Bias Case

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Five veteran prosecutors for a California district attorney's office on Thursday urged a San Francisco federal judge to sustain their age and gender bias case, saying they had provided far more specifics about their allegations than what's required. In a brief opposing a motion to dismiss, the prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Joseph Spero that they had shown "substantial facts" for each of their claims, challenging Contra Costa County, District Attorney Diana Becton and her office's argument that their suit was "threadbare." They also took aim at the county's assertion that each plaintiff must plead each element of each discrimination and...

