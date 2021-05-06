Osage Members Want Fed. Circ. To Revive Royalty Claims

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Members of the Osage Nation asked the Federal Circuit to revive their proposed $100 million class action that argues the government is mismanaging the payout of their oil and gas royalties, saying the case is a natural outgrowth — not a repeat — of past litigation. The members say that the federal government has mismanaged their oil and gas royalty trust fund by failing to properly pay them what they are owed and that the federal claims court wrongly sided with the federal government and ended the case. On Wednesday, they asked the appeals court to revive a long-running effort to ensure that...

