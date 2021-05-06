Clinics' Stem Cell Treatments Endanger Patients, DOJ Says

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is asking a California federal judge to stop a pair of clinics from offering experimental stem cell treatments without approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, arguing that the clinics are violating the law and endangering patients. During a court trial that began this week, the government told U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal that California Stem Cell Treatment Center Inc., Cell Surgical Network Corp. and their owners are using unapproved, experimental procedures to treat a variety of diseases and conditions, including cancer, arthritis, macular degeneration and stroke. In their treatments, the clinics remove fat...

