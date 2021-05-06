US Steel Tariff Tiff Belongs In Pa. State Court, Judge Told

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit accusing the United States Steel Corporation of abusing the exceptions-and-objections process for tariffs on foreign steel belongs in Pennsylvania state court, the plaintiff told a federal judge Thursday, arguing there was no federal law governing the question of whether U.S. Steel lied to the Department of Commerce. Attorneys for NLMK Pennsylvania, a subsidiary of a Russian steelmaker, said it had already sued and settled with the Department of Commerce over former President Donald Trump's tariffs on foreign steel, and its current lawsuit only sought to hold U.S. Steel responsible for allegedly misrepresenting that it could domestically produce the raw...

