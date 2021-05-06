Skin Care Co. Sued Over 'Mineral-Based' Sunscreen Labeling

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Skin care company Crown Laboratories was hit with a proposed class action Wednesday in California federal court over the labeling on several of its "mineral-based" sunscreen products, which the suit claims contain additional "harmful" chemical active ingredients. According to the suit filed by named plaintiff Stacie Somers, the labeling for the company's Blue Lizard brand of sunscreen products have hidden from consumers that they contain the chemical active ingredients octisalate or octinoxate. In her suit, Somers claimed that she bought the company's Kids Mineral-Based Sunscreen SPF 30+ online for $19.98 due to the "mineral-based" labeling but that it allegedly contained chemical...

