GAO Says Protester's Challenge Over Contract Is Too Late

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 11:32 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office on Wednesday dismissed a petition from a general contracting company that was denied a contract with the U.S. Army for not being a small business, with the agency concluding that the protest was untimely. The GAO axed the petition from New Orleans-based M.R. Pittman Group LLC, which protested the award of a contract focused on overseeing and repairing pump units at a Louisiana canal pump station to J. Star Enterprise Inc., a small business also based in New Orleans. In its reasoning, the agency outlined that its regulations have strict rules for submitting protests in a timely manner....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS