Co. Can't Enforce Forced Arb. Pact, Calif. Panel Rules

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A financial services company's arbitration agreement was unconscionable and can't be used to force a former employee to arbitrate religious harassment and wrongful termination claims, a California appellate court ruled. Comerica Management Co. Inc.'s decision to present new customer service representative Mariam Bouarich with an arbitration agreement among her other required employee onboarding documents created a balance of power that tipped toward her employer and rendered the agreement unenforceable, according to an order filed Wednesday. The appeals court upheld the findings of the Los Angeles Superior Court. The arbitration agreement appeared to Bouarich as a required step of her accepting the...

