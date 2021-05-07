Eaton Vance Fund Ruling Shows Perils Of Defensive Bylaws

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts Superior Court decision in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust v. Saba Capital Master Fund Ltd. in March reaffirmed the significant contractual, state and federal law protections over fund shareholder voting rights.[1] Trustees and advisers should take heed and proceed cautiously when implementing defensive measures intended to make it harder for shareholders to exercise those rights. Background In anticipation of a potentially contested trustee election, the board of trustees of four closed-end funds managed by Eaton Vance enacted two defensive bylaws. The first new bylaw provided that, in a contested election, a trustee may be removed only by vote of...

