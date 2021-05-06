Baltimore Presses Biden For Essential Worker Citizenship

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Baltimore City Council unanimously passed a resolution asking President Joe Biden to create a pathway to citizenship for immigrant essential workers as part of a federal economic recovery program. The resolution, "Keeping the Promise," also calls on Congress to pass legislation opening up that pathway, as well as to create a path to citizenship for young immigrant children who benefit from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or temporary protected status. Keeping the Promise, which was introduced and adopted on Monday, stressed that the city has 11,000 immigrants, several of whom were "frontline" workers in the city's food, public...

