Michigan Hospital System Hit With $10M ERISA Class Action

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Workers at a Michigan hospital system slammed their employer with a proposed class action under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, accusing it of draining more than $10 million from their retirement plan by mismanaging it. Former employees and named plaintiffs Susan Gleason and Candi Gabrielse on Thursday sued Bronson Healthcare Group Inc. and its board of directors in Michigan federal court, saying Bronson paid unreasonably high management fees and kept pricey, poor-performing investment options in the plan despite having access to better alternatives. "Defendants did not engage in a prudent decision-making process, as there is no other explanation for why...

