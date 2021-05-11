Jailed Billionaire Sues Rival Co. Over Alleged Corporate Raid

Law360, London (May 11, 2021, 6:24 PM BST) -- A company owned by jailed Russian businessman Ziyavudin Magomedov is suing a rival firm over an alleged corporate raid at transportation giant FESCO, after the shipping company launched a $1 billion arbitration to claw back loans from Magomedov. Sian Participation Corp., a British Virgin Isles-based investment vehicle owned by Magomedov, is suing Russian company Domidias in the High Court for allegedly failing to follow through on a 2012 agreement to sell a Domidias subsidiary called Merbau to Sian for an initial $400,000. Sian told the court that Domidias agreed to sell the entire share capital of Merbau in 2012. The deal to sell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS