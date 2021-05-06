Fed. Circ. Uncertain LG Appeal Of $45M IP Loss Is Timely

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Federal Circuit panel cast doubt Thursday on LG Electronics Inc.'s argument that it was allowed to exceed a 30-day statutory limit for bringing interlocutory appeals following a $45 million jury verdict that it willfully infringed a Mondis video display patent. The panel was weighing whether LG waited six months too long to appeal post-trial motions on infringement and validity under Rule 4 of the Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure, which requires immediate appeals to be filed within 30 days. LG argued the 30-day clock didn't start until the district court ruled on all of its post-trial motions in April 2020, including...

