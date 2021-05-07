Sidley Beats Challenge To Boy Scouts Representation

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has upheld a bankruptcy court decision that allowed Sidley Austin LLP to serve as the Boy Scouts of America's counsel in its Chapter 11 case, rejecting claims from the Scouts' insurer that the firm had a conflict of interest. Century Indemnity Co. had argued that the bankruptcy court made legal errors in May 2020 when it approved the retention of Sidley nunc pro tunc — meaning retroactively to the beginning of the case — because the firm was then representing Century in three other matters. The Sidley attorneys representing the Boy Scouts have since gone to White...

