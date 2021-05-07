Feds Can't DQ Ex-CFTC Adviser From Spoofing Case

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday denied a bid by federal prosecutors to fully disqualify a former U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission adviser from serving as an expert for a former JPMorgan Chase metals trader facing spoofing charges, but barred him from testifying about work he did in a prior investigation. The U.S. Department of Justice had argued in January that ex-JPMorgan trader Michael Nowak shouldn't be allowed to use former CFTC economic adviser Jeremy Cusimano as an expert in his defense over charges that he spoofed the precious metals market because Cusimano was "a key part" of the team that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS