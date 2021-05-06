Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Fla. Rep. Gets New Trial After Removal Of Faith-Led Juror

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ordered a new trial Thursday for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, ruling that the trial court had improperly removed a juror who believed the Holy Spirit had told him the ex-Florida congresswoman was innocent of corruption charges.

In a 7-4 en banc decision, the majority said the evidence did not show beyond a reasonable doubt — which the court said is the standard for removing a deliberating juror — that Juror No. 13 was incapable of making a decision based on the evidence presented at trial just because he initially told fellow jurors that the Holy Spirit had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!