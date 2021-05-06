Ex-Fla. Rep. Gets New Trial After Removal Of Faith-Led Juror

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ordered a new trial Thursday for former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, ruling that the trial court had improperly removed a juror who believed the Holy Spirit had told him the ex-Florida congresswoman was innocent of corruption charges. In a 7-4 en banc decision, the majority said the evidence did not show beyond a reasonable doubt — which the court said is the standard for removing a deliberating juror — that Juror No. 13 was incapable of making a decision based on the evidence presented at trial just because he initially told fellow jurors that the Holy Spirit had...

