Real Estate Rumors: Arbor, LCOR, BET Investments

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A venture of Arbor Management Acquisition Co. and ROVR Development has picked up a development site in Aventura, Florida, for $10.3 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for 2.9 acres at 17990 W. Dixie Highway and the seller is Transamerican Development Corp., according to the report. The venture hopes to build 290 apartments as well as 1,450 square feet of retail space at the site, the journal reported. Real estate firm LCOR has landed $72 million in financing for a Maryland multifamily property, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The loan from Germany-based BayernLB is for...

