UK's Lugano Exit Could Leave Consumers Facing Headwinds

Law360, London (May 7, 2021, 6:10 PM BST) -- Britain's courts won't hurt for commercial cases if the U.K. is barred from rejoining an international pact settling jurisdiction disputes, but consumers could be left out in the cold if businesses seek home turf advantage in their legal battles, attorneys say. Lawyers say that British courts won't lack commercial cases even if the country is barred from an international pact settling jurisdiction disputes. (iStock.) Although the European Commission has advised the bloc's members to reject Britain's bid to join the Lugano Convention, businesses will still be able to pursue judgments in other countries thanks to a backup legal framework, attorneys say....

