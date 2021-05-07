Firm Escapes Suit Over Firing Atty For Taking Aid 'Top Up'

Law360, London (May 7, 2021, 5:30 PM BST) -- A London appeals court on Friday sided with DPP Law Ltd. in its bid to escape a unfair dismissal challenge brought by a former partner sacked after being accused of "topping up" legal aid fees by accepting extra cash from a client's father. The Court of Appeal overturned the Employment Appeal Tribunal's decision reviving former partner Paul Greenberg's suit against criminal law firm DPP Law. The tribunal had overturned an original ruling that the law firm was entitled to fire Greenberg after he accepted cash payments from the father of a legal aid client. In Friday's ruling, Judge Andrew Popplewell said...

