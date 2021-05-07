Cell Therapy, Cannabinoid Biotechs Go Public For $171M

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Cell therapy developer Talaris Therapeutics Inc. and cannabinoid biotech Anebulo started trading Friday after raising a combined $171 million in their initial public offerings with help from four law firms. Talaris, which has corporate offices in Boston and a cell processing facility in Louisville, Kentucky, sold more than 8.8 million shares at $17 each, the center of its price range of $16 to $18. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc. sold 3 million shares at $7 each, raising $21 million. Anebulo priced in the middle of its range of $6 to $8. Both companies went public Thursday. Talaris is advised by Goodwin Procter LLP,...

