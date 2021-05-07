Ericsson And Samsung Ink Licensing Deal, Ending Patent War

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 11:37 AM EDT) -- Ericsson and Samsung on Friday agreed to bury the hatchet on all ongoing patent disputes between the companies, including a closely watched telecom war at the Federal Circuit over whether a Texas judge could bar the companies from litigating patents essential to the 4G and 5G wireless standards exclusively in China. Reaching a confidential settlement, Samsung and Ericsson said they had signed a "multi-year" licensing agreement covering patents relating to cellular technology that had been the subject of numerous lawsuits in courts around the world, including the Eastern District of Texas, the Wuhan Intermediate Court of China and the U.S. International Trade Commission. ...

