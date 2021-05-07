NBA's Toronto Raptors Beat Monster Energy In Logo TM Fight

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 12:38 PM EDT) -- The Toronto Raptors have beaten Monster Energy in a seven-year trademark battle over whether the NBA team's rebranded logo looked too much like the drink maker's M-shaped emblem. In a May 3 decision, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled that consumers were unlikely to confuse the Raptors' new logo — three claw marks slashed across a basketball — with Monster's design, which forms an "M" with similar gashes. "The significant differences in appearance, sound (if any), meaning and commercial impression between Monster's mark and [the Raptors' logos] precludes a finding of likelihood of confusion," Judge Jonathan Hudis wrote for the...

