Texas Justices Free Church From Flash Fire Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Clarifying premises liability law, the Texas Supreme Court on Friday cleared the Catholic Diocese of El Paso of any wrongdoing for a flash fire that injured four teenagers volunteering inside a 4-H booth during a festival on its grounds. Reversing a lower court's decision, the justices held that the teen volunteers with the youth group were licensees and not invitees of the landowner, a key distinction in premises liability cases. Invitees get more protection under the law, as property owners owe them a duty of care to protect against danger that the owner knew about or would discover "by the exercise of reasonable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS