Insurer Not Liable For Ohio Club's Atty Fees In Death Claim

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- An insurer doesn't have to cover a Dayton-area nightclub for attorney fees spent handling a claim by the family of a patron who died after an altercation with security, an Ohio appeals court affirmed, saying there never was a suit for damages. In ruling Friday in favor of Seneca Specialty Insurance Co., a three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals of the Second District said that NL Corp. Inc., the club's owner, received only a claim by Adam Bishop's family. And a probate case used to approve a $250,000 settlement was a "civil proceeding," not a suit triggering Seneca's coverage, the panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS