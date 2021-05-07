Fed. Circ. Says 'Vexatious' Litigant Can't Sue Raytheon, Intel

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge rightly found that a former Raytheon engineer's litigation history with the defense contractor and Intel justifies labeling him a "vexatious litigant" and making him pay a $25,000 security bond to sue them again, the Federal Circuit said Friday. In a pair of nonprecedential opinions, the Federal Circuit affirmed the dismissal of Nagui Mankaruse's patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation suits against Raytheon and Intel. The cases had been dismissed when Mankaruse did not post the bonds, which sought to deter suits that are "frivolous," "duplicative" or of a "harassing nature." "Given the character and frequency of Mr....

