Banking Co. Wants To Toss ERISA Suit Over Affiliated Funds

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Associated Banc-Corp urged a Wisconsin federal judge to toss a proposed class action accusing it of mismanaging an employee retirement plan, saying it hadn't wrongly prioritized self-affiliated options in the plan's investment offerings. The Green Bay-based banking company on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge William Griesbach to dismiss the suit, which alleges it shirked its duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by allowing its employee 401(k) plan to include poor-performing investment options managed by its affiliate. "This claim is a house of cards — every piece of it is contradicted by the judicially noticeable information about those options," Associated...

