9th Circ. Probes Between Bad Faith And Hardball Negotiating

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel struggled Friday with whether to reverse a National Labor Relations Board ruling that found a telecommunications company bargained in bad faith with an electrical workers' union, with the judges probing the line between bad faith and hardball negotiating tactics. The arguments before the three-judge panel came in a challenge Altura Communication Solutions LLC brought to a May 2020 NLRB decision that found it bargained in bad faith with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 21 over a new contract in 2015. The board found that Altura did not make a reasonable effort to reach an agreement, in...

