9th Circ. Tells Women's Soccer Players To Meet With Mediator

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. Soccer and members of the women's national soccer team will meet with a federal mediator to assess whether further settlement talks are necessary in the players' high-profile discrimination and equal pay class action, a move that is an apparent long-shot bid to avoid going through with the players' Ninth Circuit appeal of the dismissal of those claims. According to a Ninth Circuit scheduling order filed May 3, attorneys for both sides are to attend an "assessment conference" on May 19, part of the appellate court's typical process for nudging parties toward settlements. The session will be overseen by Circuit Mediator...

