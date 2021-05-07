Pharmacies Seek Appeal On Opioid Duties In Tribal Bellwether

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Major pharmacy chains asked an Oklahoma federal judge Friday to let them appeal a key ruling that several drug distributors have already targeted in the Cherokee Nation's bellwether opioid suit, as well as other questions about the pharmacies' duties under the Controlled Substances Act. CVS Pharmacy Inc., Walgreen Co. and Walmart Inc. backed the distributors in their recent bid to certify U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White's ruling that the companies had a duty under the CSA not to ship "suspicious orders" of opioids, as the pharmacy companies also serve as distributors of opioids through shipments to their individual pharmacies. The pharmacy companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS