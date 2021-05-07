Cannabis Bill Roundup: Medical Pot Advances In The South

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers in a host of southern states this week advanced or approved bills to reform or create medical cannabis programs, while in states where marijuana is already fully legal, legislators are moving ahead with policies allowing for home grow and union participation in the space. Here are the major legislative developments in cannabis from the last week. An Alabama bill to legalize medical marijuana was approved by both chambers of the state's legislature after the House passed it 68-34 on Thursday. The bill had previously passed the state Senate in February on a 20-10 vote, and the chamber approved the House's...

