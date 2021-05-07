CACI Can't Win Back $95M USCIS Award

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- CACI Inc. couldn't convince the U.S. Government Accountability Office to restore a $95 million IT contract that it lost after corrective action, with the watchdog saying in an opinion released on Friday that the second evaluation process was reasonably conducted. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had initially tapped CACI for the order, but the agency then awarded the contract to ManTech after it raised concerns with CACI's proposed staffing plan. But CACI's protests that the agency had unfairly overlooked purported weaknesses in ManTech's staffing didn't land with the GAO. CACI argued that the agency should have evaluated staffing plans with a...

