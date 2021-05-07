Mass. Justices Warned Not To Oust Judge For Alleged Grope

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for a Massachusetts judge found to have groped a court employee warned the state's high court justices during oral arguments Friday that they and other jurists could be future targets of allegations if the judge is removed from the bench based on the victim's recollection of the incident. Raising his voice and interrupting the Supreme Judicial Court justices at times, Michael P. Angelini of Bowditch & Dewey LLP centered his defense of Associate Justice Paul M. Sushchyk of the Probate and Family Court on the woman's testimony that she didn't see his client do it and rather inferred that...

