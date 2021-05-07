Iowa Football Must Face Claims It Harassed Black Players

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Black former football players for the University of Iowa have sufficiently alleged a hostile work environment with "searing" claims that coaches bullied and harassed them with racial epithets and other discriminatory insults, an Iowa federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Stephanie M. Rose rejected an attempt from the university and its coaching staff to completely dismiss the players' discrimination suit, though she did trim some of their claims, including retaliation and breach of contract. Judge Rose was not swayed by the university's attempt to sink claims that assistant coaches Brian Ferentz and Christopher Doyle created a hostile work environment. According...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS