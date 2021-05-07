Class Action Calls Costco Car Battery Warranty Deceptive

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Costco was hit with a proposed class action on Friday by a Florida man who claims the retail giant deceived consumers by advertising a "free replacement" warranty on Interstate-brand car batteries but then simply refunded their purchase price and required them to pay the current — often higher — price for a new one when seeking to replace a faulty item. Plaintiff John Skandrel brought claims for breach of warranty, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, fraudulent concealment, unjust enrichment and violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act against the Washington state-based Costco...

