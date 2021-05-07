Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LA County Urges 9th Circ. To Preserve Flavored Vape Ban

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The county of Los Angeles on Friday defended its ban on flavored vape products to the Ninth Circuit, saying federal law gives states and local governments the ability to control the sale of tobacco products within their borders.

Los Angeles County said that contrary to arguments by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., American Snuff Co. and Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co., the Tobacco Control Act does not preempt it from regulating tobacco products once they hit the market. The ordinance banning sales of flavored tobacco products does not set standards for the manufacture of those products, which is up to the federal...

