Enbridge Will Defy Mich. Pipeline Shutdown Order, CEO Says

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Enbridge Inc. will continue operating its Line 5 crude oil pipeline that runs under a strait that connects the Great Lakes despite orders from the state of Michigan shut it down by next week, the company's CEO said Friday. During an earnings call, CEO Al Monaco told investors that the company plans to continue pipeline operations despite Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's decision last year to revoke a crucial easement that allows it to operate in the state. Gov. Whitmer has given the company until May 13 to shut the pipeline down. But Monaco told investors that the company had no intentions to...

