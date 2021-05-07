Disbarred Mass. Atty Gets 2 Years For Pilfering From Trust

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday sentenced a disbarred attorney who admitted to embezzling nearly $600,000 from a client's trust account to two years in prison, telling the defendant his personal troubles don't discount the seriousness of his crime. Moments after U.S. District Judge Mark A. Wolf read the terms of the sentence to Kevin M. Brill, the judge said Brill was "far more privileged than almost all the people who appear before me." Brill told the court in his sentencing papers that his 2009 divorce was one of the precipitating events that led to the thefts, which started in 2012....

