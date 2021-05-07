Texas Gov. Backs Exxon Against 'Meddling California Officials'

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has submitted a letter to his state's Supreme Court in support of Exxon Mobil Corp.'s efforts to pursue suspicions that "meddling California officials" and municipalities in that state conspired to blame the oil giant and its peers for climate change-related infrastructure damage. In his six-page letter Thursday, Abbott argued the host of California governments that took aim at the Texas energy sector have exposed themselves to litigation in the Lone Star State and that they cannot invoke venue concerns now given their past actions. "When out-of-state officials try to project their power across our border, as respondents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS