Apple Wants Full Fed. Circ. Redo Of Qualcomm Decision

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Apple has urged the full Federal Circuit to reconsider a panel's April finding that the tech giant doesn't have standing to appeal Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings upholding two Qualcomm patents, arguing that the panel too narrowly interpreted U.S. Supreme Court precedent. Apple wants the Federal Circuit to undo the PTAB's decisions upholding Qualcomm's patents due to its ongoing obligations to pay royalties under a license agreement as part of their six-year deal. In its April 7 decision, a three-judge Federal Circuit panel rejected Apple's contention that the Supreme Court's 2007 decision in MedImmune v. Genentech said that ongoing payment...

