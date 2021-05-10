Clint Eastwood Seeks Default Win In CBD Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Clint Eastwood has filed for a default judgment against a Lithuanian company he claims published a fabricated interview with the acclaimed actor and director to promote and sell CBD products, after indicating he would seek up to $30 million in damages against the company. Eastwood and Garrapata LLC — the company that owns the rights to his likeness — urged the court in a Friday filing to enter final judgment by default against Mediatonas UAB, a company he said owns the websites where the allegedly fraudulent article appears. The article said Eastwood was "stepping away from the spotlight to put more time...

