Industry Groups Back Citi In 2nd Circ. Revlon Transfer Fight

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- Banking industry groups and other financial services trade associations are warning of costlier and slower payment transactions if the Second Circuit upholds a New York federal judge's decision allowing Revlon Inc. lenders to keep more than $500 million that Citibank NA accidentally wired them last summer. In friend-of-the-court briefs submitted to the Second Circuit on Thursday, organizations like the American Bankers Association and Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association weighed in to back Citibank's appeal of U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman's Feb. 16 surprise ruling against the bank. Judge Furman ruled that Citi couldn't claw back the $504 million it mistakenly...

