McCormick Inks $3M Deal In 'Natural' Spices Labeling Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers asked a New York federal judge on Friday to preliminarily approve a $3 million settlement that would resolve claims in a nearly 5-year-old suit that alleges McCormick & Co. Inc. misled consumers in labeling its spices and other seasoning products as "natural." The payments for the proposed class would be divided into Tiers 1 and 2, where the two diverge based on proof of purchase. For every unit purchased, those with a receipt may seek reimbursement of $1 with no limit, whereas those without proof of purchase may only receive up to $15. In the 43-page...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS