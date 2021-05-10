Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hertz OT Suit Dismissed After Ch. 11 Settlement Approval

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida overtime lawsuit brought by a class of managers at car rental giant Hertz Global's airport locations was voluntarily dismissed Friday after a Delaware bankruptcy judge approved a Chapter 11 deal that resolved the $75 million in claims.

In a stipulation of dismissal filed by the class representatives in the Florida court, the plaintiffs said the bankruptcy settlement approved last month in Delaware resulted in the allowance of a $3.3 million general unsecured claim and a $750,000 priority unsecured claim against the Hertz bankruptcy estate.

"Pursuant to the settlement, the parties stipulated to dismiss the original action in this court,"...

