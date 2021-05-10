Hertz OT Suit Dismissed After Ch. 11 Settlement Approval

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida overtime lawsuit brought by a class of managers at car rental giant Hertz Global's airport locations was voluntarily dismissed Friday after a Delaware bankruptcy judge approved a Chapter 11 deal that resolved the $75 million in claims. In a stipulation of dismissal filed by the class representatives in the Florida court, the plaintiffs said the bankruptcy settlement approved last month in Delaware resulted in the allowance of a $3.3 million general unsecured claim and a $750,000 priority unsecured claim against the Hertz bankruptcy estate. "Pursuant to the settlement, the parties stipulated to dismiss the original action in this court,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS