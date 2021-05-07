FDA Dr. Says Stem Cell Clinics' Study 'Just A Bunch Of Words'

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A physician who works for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told a California federal judge Friday that a study co-authored by physicians from two clinics being sued by the government over experimental stem cell treatments demonstrated "scientific illiteracy" and was "just a bunch of words." The redirect testimony of Larissa Lapteva, a physician at the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA, came on the fourth day of a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal in the federal government's case against California Stem Cell Treatment Center Inc., Cell Surgical Network Corp. and their owners....

