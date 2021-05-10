Facebook Can't Get PTAB To Review Messaging Patents

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Facebook was dealt a loss in a patent dispute over livestreaming technology when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board refused to review patents the social media giant was accused of infringing in the Western District of Texas. In a series of four decisions issued Friday, the PTAB declined to institute inter partes reviews of three Voxer IP LLC patents relating to a way for users to review real-time or time-shifted messages, as well as participate in and archive those conversations. Facebook and Instagram, which were accused of infringing the patents in district court, had argued that the disputed claims were invalid...

